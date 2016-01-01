Overview of Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD

Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Kassim works at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Sickle Cell Disease and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.