Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD
Overview of Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD
Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Kassim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kassim's Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Ingram-Cancer Center1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1710, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-8422
-
2
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
- 3 3927 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-8422
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassim?
About Dr. Adetola Kassim, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730295742
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassim works at
Dr. Kassim has seen patients for Myeloma, Sickle Cell Disease and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.