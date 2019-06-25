Overview of Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, MD

Dr. Adetoye Lufadeju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lufadeju works at Triad Dialysis Center in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.