Offers telehealth
Dr. Adewale Fawole, MD is a Hematology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brownwood Cancer Center2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 107, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 765-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fawole is a kind, gentle, caring & incredibly intelligent oncologist. He always takes time to hear your concerns or answer your questions.
- Hematology
- English
- 1073742359
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Fairview General Hospital
- University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
