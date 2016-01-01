Dr. Oyemade accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adewale Oyemade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adewale Oyemade, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Oyemade works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
W Suite 1271525 River Oaks Rd W, New Orleans, LA 70123 Directions (504) 734-1740
-
2
Pelts Kirkhart Major and Associates LLC1539 Jackson Ave Ste 300, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 581-3933
-
3
Covington Behavioral Health201 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 900-8434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oyemade?
About Dr. Adewale Oyemade, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1801054366
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oyemade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyemade works at
Dr. Oyemade has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyemade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oyemade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyemade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyemade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyemade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.