Overview of Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD

Dr. Adewuni Ojo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Ojo works at Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.