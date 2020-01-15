Dr. Adeyemi Lawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeyemi Lawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adeyemi Lawal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Wake Physicians Practices3024 New Bern Ave Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-5318
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawal, is very experienced in his field in GI. Bedside manners are awesome and he follows our chart and works well with our other doctors. He cares about his patients and does what is best for them. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adeyemi Lawal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
