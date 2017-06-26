Dr. Adeyemi Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeyemi Marcus, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Lorain, OH.
Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services6150 Park Square Dr Ste B, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 984-3882
Firelands Regional Health System1111 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-7400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Marcus, was my doctor for about six months, he is a very good doctor. He's kind caring.He's one of the best doctor's I had I am going to miss him very much. I wish him well, and wherever he goes he going to help alot of people, and be at what he does. Thank you Dr. Marcus, I will miss you,jamie greene
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1063827319
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
