Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adegoroye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD
Overview of Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD
Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Adegoroye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adegoroye's Office Locations
-
1
High Point Nephrology Associates PC404 Westwood Ave Ste 105, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 882-6500
-
2
Triad Dialysis Center4370 Regency Dr, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 454-0076
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adegoroye?
Dr. A is one of the best and caring doctor. Yesterday, he visited me at the Triad Dialysis Center and discussed my condition thoroughly. He went extra miles to see me and showed great kindness and compassion for his patient. I really appreciate his caring spirit as a doctor. Thank you!
About Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952500423
Education & Certifications
- XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adegoroye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adegoroye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adegoroye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adegoroye works at
Dr. Adegoroye has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adegoroye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adegoroye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adegoroye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adegoroye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adegoroye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.