Overview of Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD

Dr. Adeyinka Adegoroye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Adegoroye works at HIGH POINT NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES PC in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.