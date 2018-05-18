Overview of Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD

Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Momoh works at Dr. Edwin Wilkins in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.