Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD
Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Momoh's Office Locations
University Michigan Plastic Sgy24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-6022Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had reconstructive surgery w/ Dr. Momoh. I found him to be very perceptive, patient, & respectful. He politely answered all of my questions, even ones not directly pertaining to my surgery, & never made me feel rushed. I cannot same the same about every physician I have ever encountered. His team is excellent. They are very responsive & helpful -- especially his P.A. Lauren, who is absolutely awesome! The reconstruction that he did also turned out well. Wait time varied.
About Dr. Adeyiza Momoh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Momoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momoh has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Momoh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.