Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD
Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Abdelfattah's Office Locations
Institute of Orthopaedic Special Surgery3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 213, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 680-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ashley, Courtney and of course Dr Abdulfattah are awesome!!! I consider myself to be a tough guy however when it comes to having surgery, we’ll just say “I’m not so tough” however Dr A and everyone here are extremely caring and courteous. When I first went into the office I was in extreme pain and I wasn’t the nicest person to be around. I was impatient and rude however their professionalism did not change one bit. When I apologized for my behavior they related to me and told me that they would probably be the same way if they were in as much pain as I was. Their professionalism is unmatched. Ashley made sure I was able to get my surgery done, was very flexible and was always courteous. Courtney always had answers when I had questions and the few times she didn’t know she found out and called me back in a timely manner. I would definitely recommend Dr A and his staff to anyone that needs to have orthopaedic surgery.
About Dr. Adham Abdelfattah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073833026
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelfattah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelfattah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelfattah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelfattah has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelfattah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelfattah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelfattah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelfattah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelfattah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.