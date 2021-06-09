Overview of Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD

Dr. Adham Al Hariri, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.



Dr. Al Hariri works at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center - Eye Clinic in Houma, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.