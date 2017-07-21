See All Vascular Neurologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD

Vascular Neurology
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD

Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Kamel Elsayed Elokda works at Upstate University Hospital CHN in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kamel Elsayed Elokda's Office Locations

    Upstate Medical University
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-5016
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Rutgers Health Adult Neurology
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2550

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • University Hospital

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 21, 2017
    great doctor! real thoughtful and explained a lot to my wife and me which was great because we don't know much about medicine! never had a doc spend that much time with me and make me feel important to him
    John in Galveston, TX — Jul 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD
    About Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225264526
    Education & Certifications

    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
