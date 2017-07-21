Overview of Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD

Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Kamel Elsayed Elokda works at Upstate University Hospital CHN in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.