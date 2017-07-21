Dr. Kamel Elsayed Elokda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD
Overview of Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD
Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Kamel Elsayed Elokda works at
Dr. Kamel Elsayed Elokda's Office Locations
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-5016Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rutgers Health Adult Neurology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor! real thoughtful and explained a lot to my wife and me which was great because we don't know much about medicine! never had a doc spend that much time with me and make me feel important to him
About Dr. Adham Kamel Elsayed Elokda, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225264526
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
