Dr. Adham Saad, MD
Overview of Dr. Adham Saad, MD
Dr. Adham Saad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama in Birmingham
Dr. Saad's Office Locations
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saad was very professional. Took the time to answer all my questions . I had gallbladder surgery & it went very well.
About Dr. Adham Saad, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1154507754
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama in Birmingham
- University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.