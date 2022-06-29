Dr. Adi Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adi Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Adi Cohen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen has been a lifeline. Easy to contact on the patient portal, sends as much time as I need with her to understand the complexities of my condition. Has good bedside and is willing to help me understand fully my options and I never feel pressured. I have early on-set osteoporosis and she's been a gift.
About Dr. Adi Cohen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982783080
Education & Certifications
- New York &amp; Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus|New York &amp;amp; Presbyterian Hospitals-Columbia Campus
- New York University School of Medicine
