Overview of Dr. Adi Davidov, MD

Dr. Adi Davidov, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Davidov works at Northwell Health Center for Women's Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.