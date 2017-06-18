Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adi Ganz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adi Ganz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 33 E Chestnut Hill Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 248-1350
-
2
Chestnut Hill Hospital8835 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 248-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had gone with my nieces for their appointment to Dr Ghaz He is an amazing dr and an excellent person I have never seen such a good Dr He makes the patient and the family feel very comfortable My rating for Dr. Ganz is a PERFECT 100% SCORE.. I would absolutely without a doubt refer him to anyone . Wishing him the best always Bushra Rizvi
About Dr. Adi Ganz, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
