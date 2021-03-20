Overview of Dr. Adi Katz, MD

Dr. Adi Katz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Women's Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.