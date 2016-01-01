See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM

Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. Akerman works at Podiatry Associates of Houston - Willowbrook in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Akerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates of Houston - Willowbrook
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 299-3837
  2. 2
    Podiatry Associates of Houston - Chimney Rock
    6699 Chimney Rock Rd Ste 102, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4485
  3. 3
    Podiatry Associates of Houston - Katy
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 235, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4635
  4. 4
    Podiatry Associates of Houston - Memorial City
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 380, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-6015
  5. 5
    Podiatry Associates of Houston - The Woodlands
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 285, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-6014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Akerman?

    Photo: Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Akerman to family and friends

    Dr. Akerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Akerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM.

    About Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093196867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingwood Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.