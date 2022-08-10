Dr. Adi Smolinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adi Smolinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adi Smolinsky, MD
Dr. Adi Smolinsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Smolinsky works at
Dr. Smolinsky's Office Locations
-
1
Holmdel Obgyn Associates2349 STATE ROUTE 36, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Directions (732) 291-5121
-
2
Corning Metpath704 N BEERS ST, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smolinsky?
Dr Smolinsky is a true example for what I expect from a physician, intelligent, smart, caring, and thinking out of the box to help you! It was an inspiring visit for me.
About Dr. Adi Smolinsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1831352889
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolinsky works at
Dr. Smolinsky speaks Hebrew.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.