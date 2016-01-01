Dr. Cobb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adia Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Adia Cobb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Cobb works at
Locations
Healthy Foundations4350 East West Hwy Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 970-4001
Amwell Medical Group75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
