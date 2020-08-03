Dr. Adib Chaaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adib Chaaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Adib Chaaya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Chaaya works at
Locations
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Sewell1 Plaza Dr # 103, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chaaya is an AMAZING Doctor! He did an ERCP on my daughter recently and went above and beyond to make sure she (just turned 18) knew actually what to expect and took great care after! I would definitely recommend him to anyone! Great bedside manners, listens, answers all questions, explores all options! And he personally called my daughter on a Sat to check on her after the procedure! Just AMAZING!
About Dr. Adib Chaaya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- Male
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaaya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chaaya works at
Dr. Chaaya has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Enteritis, and more.
Dr. Chaaya speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.