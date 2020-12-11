See All Ophthalmologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Adiel Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adiel Smith, MD

Dr. Adiel Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at South Florida Retina Institute in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Retina Institute
    20900 NE 30th Ave Ste 207, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 808-7351
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blindness
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Macular Pucker Surgery
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina and Vitreous Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Laser Surgery
Retinal Surgery
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Vitreous Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2020
    I was referred for a retinal problem. I also have Macular Degeneration. He has been seeing me for over a year on a monthly basis. My treatment consists of regular injections and regular tests of my condition. The doctor deals well with my fears, hesitations, and endless questions. .
    — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Adiel Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255568051
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic - Cole Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adiel Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at South Florida Retina Institute in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

