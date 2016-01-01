Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuzeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB
Overview
Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abuzeid works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuzeid?
About Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB
- Critical Care Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1285857391
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Oldchurch Hosp
- St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals
- Critical Care Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuzeid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abuzeid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abuzeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuzeid works at
Dr. Abuzeid speaks Arabic.
Dr. Abuzeid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuzeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuzeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuzeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.