Critical Care Surgery
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abuzeid works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Appendicitis
Pelvic Abscess
Wound Repair
Appendicitis
Pelvic Abscess
Wound Repair

Appendicitis
Pelvic Abscess
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Megacolon
Meniscus Surgery
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Infection
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Surgery, Trauma
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Traumatic Injuries
Umbilical Hernia
Vagotomy
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Critical Care Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    Male
    1285857391
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Oldchurch Hosp
    St. Bartholomew's Hospital and Royal London Hospitals
    Critical Care Surgery
    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Wills Memorial Hospital

    Dr. Adil Abuzeid, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuzeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abuzeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abuzeid works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abuzeid’s profile.

    Dr. Abuzeid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuzeid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuzeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuzeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

