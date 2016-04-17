Dr. Adil Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Alavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adil Alavi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Alavi works at
Locations
Community Care Endocrinology9126 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 703-2408
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Alavi for seven years. He has great bedside manner, explains everything, you can ask him questions without fear that they are stupid. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Adil Alavi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1649215161
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alavi speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.