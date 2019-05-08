Overview

Dr. Adil Irani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Irani works at California Cardiovascular Cnslt in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.