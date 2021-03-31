Overview of Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD

Dr. Adil Kabeer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wales College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Kabeer works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.