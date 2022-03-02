Overview of Dr. Adil Salam, MD

Dr. Adil Salam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Salam works at Northeast Medical Group Pulmonary & Internal Medicine in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.