Dr. Adil Salam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adil Salam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adil Salam, MD
Dr. Adil Salam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Salam works at
Dr. Salam's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Pulmonary & Internal Medicine15 Corporate Dr Ste B-6, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 261-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salam?
Dr. Salam has been my dad's doctor for his c-pap care for a few years now and also for some recent respiratory issues, not related to his sleep apnea. Dr. Salam has been very thorough, caring and thoughtful in his discussions and care for my dad. His office staff has also been very responsive and helpful.
About Dr. Adil Salam, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508850959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salam works at
Dr. Salam has seen patients for Asthma, Pneumonia and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.