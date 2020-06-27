Dr. Waheed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adil Waheed, MD
Dr. Adil Waheed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Us Heart and Vascular363 Vanadium Rd Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 429-8840
- 2 1290 Chess St Ste 102, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 871-0025
Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc.1163 Country Club Rd, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 871-0025
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Waheed literally saved my life and gave me 11 more years (and counting +) than I was expected to live. His tremendous management and care of my CHF has kept me going, hands down. I have known several fine cardiologists over the years and one is even a business partner. Dr. Adil Waheed is the BEST.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265494819
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Waheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waheed works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Waheed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.