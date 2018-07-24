See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Adina Ion, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adina Ion, MD

Dr. Adina Ion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Ion works at Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates of
    705 Doctors Ct, Leesburg, FL 34748 (352) 323-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia
Sleep Apnea
Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 24, 2018
    I've recommended Dr. Ion to several friends. I appreciate that she listens and takes the time needed to get to the crux of the issue. My wife and I both benefitted greatly from her care.
    Guy Wilson in Leesburg, FL — Jul 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Adina Ion, MD
    About Dr. Adina Ion, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144330119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adina Ion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ion accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ion works at Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County in Leesburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ion’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

