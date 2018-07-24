Dr. Adina Ion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adina Ion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adina Ion, MD
Dr. Adina Ion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Ion works at
Dr. Ion's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of705 Doctors Ct, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ion?
I've recommended Dr. Ion to several friends. I appreciate that she listens and takes the time needed to get to the crux of the issue. My wife and I both benefitted greatly from her care.
About Dr. Adina Ion, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144330119
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ion accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ion works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.