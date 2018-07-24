Overview of Dr. Adina Ion, MD

Dr. Adina Ion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Ion works at Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.