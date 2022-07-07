Dr. Adina Pascaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adina Pascaru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adina Pascaru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Institute Med Farm Iasi Romania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
North Shore University Hospital1000 Northern Blvd Ste 360, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-6660Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Adina Pascaru has always been outstanding. Her level of care, the time she dedicates to learn about your condition, her knowledge and her follow up are not equaled by any other physician that I have seen over the years. Her staff is equally caring, very professional and accommodating.
About Dr. Adina Pascaru, MD
- Cardiology
- 59 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1275518862
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Institute Med Farm Iasi Romania
- Institute of medicine and Pharmacy Iasi Romania
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pascaru has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
