Overview

Dr. Adina Pascaru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Institute Med Farm Iasi Romania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Pascaru works at Healthy Heart Cardiology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.