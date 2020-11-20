Overview of Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD

Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rosenzveig works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.