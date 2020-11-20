Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzveig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adina Rosenzveig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street38 E 32nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
10 out of 10! I know Dr. Adina Rosenzveig for more than a year. She has been very thoughtful and experienced in her work. She explains everything in detail. She follows up until she is sure everything is right. I'm very thankful that I have found her and recommend her to people who want to have a great experience with a gynecologist.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952418568
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenzveig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenzveig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenzveig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzveig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzveig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzveig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzveig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.