Overview of Dr. Adina Smarandache, MD

Dr. Adina Smarandache, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Smarandache works at Graybill Parkway Primary Care in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.