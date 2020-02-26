Overview of Dr. Adine Regan, MD

Dr. Adine Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Regan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.