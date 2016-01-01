Dr. Adisesha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adisesha Reddy, MD
Dr. Adisesha Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Gastrocare PC100 Rice Mine Rd N Ste E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-0010
Tuscaloosa Endoscopy Center120 Rice Mine Rd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 345-0010
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1407968167
- Mac Neal Mem Hospital
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
