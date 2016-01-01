Overview

Dr. Adisesha Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Gastro Care PC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.