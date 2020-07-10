Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo|State University of NY at Buffalo|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 608-5097Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suresh is a great doctor and the staff are always very friendly and make each visit a pleasurable experience.
About Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376744979
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus|University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Florida At Jacksonville
- University Of Florida At Jacksonville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- State University of New York At Buffalo|State University of NY at Buffalo|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suresh has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suresh speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.