Overview

Dr. Adithya Suresh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo|State University of NY at Buffalo|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Suresh works at Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.