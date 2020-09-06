Overview

Dr. Aditi Chhada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in River Edge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Chhada works at Hackensack Gastroenterology in River Edge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.