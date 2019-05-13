Overview of Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD

Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Bagrodia works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.