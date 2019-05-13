Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagrodia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD
Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Bagrodia's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-9626MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
UT Southwestern Urology Clinic5303 Harry Hines Fl Blvd # 9 Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bagrodia is an extremely talented surgeon. My son at the age of 22 was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of testicular cancer. The cancer had spread to his lymph nodes, liver and lungs. While this was the most devastating news as parents to receive we were blessed to have found Dr. Bagrodia. He quickly assembled a multi disciplinary team and successfully cured him of cancer. The journey is emotional, exhausting and extremely scary. Dr. Bagrodia was with my son through the entire process answering many questions and ensuring he understood the process and procedures in a very calm and caring manner. We would recommend Dr. Bagrodia to our friends and family and insist that they trust him with their care for he is Truly the best at what he does.
About Dr. Aditya Bagrodia, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730310665
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagrodia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagrodia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagrodia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagrodia has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagrodia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagrodia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagrodia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagrodia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagrodia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.