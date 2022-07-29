Dr. Bhonsale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aditya Bhonsale, MD
Overview
Dr. Aditya Bhonsale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Bhonsale works at
Locations
-
1
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6000
-
2
Passavant Hospital9100 Babcock Blvd Ste 1135, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 623-3333
-
3
Upmc Jameson1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 656-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhonsale?
Dr Bhonsale has been my Electrophysiologist for the past three and a half years. He has always taken the time to listen to me and get my opinion. He takes the time to explain things in a manner that can be easily understood, in other words, he dumbed it down for me. Most importantly he fixed the issue I was having and very soon I will not need to see him for future appointments. My experience with Dr Bhonsale and his staff has been excellent
About Dr. Aditya Bhonsale, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1285964437
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhonsale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhonsale works at
Dr. Bhonsale has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhonsale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhonsale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhonsale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhonsale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhonsale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.