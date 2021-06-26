Overview of Dr. Aditya Bulusu, MD

Dr. Aditya Bulusu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Mclaren Flint, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Bulusu works at Tri City Urology in Saginaw, MI with other offices in West Branch, MI and Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.