Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre - India (SOM & GME).

Dr. Dewoolkar works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Pediatric Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 1800, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (616) 391-3933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Pediatric Overweight
Diabetes Type 1
Short Stature
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Very patient and personable
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    1376893487
    Education & Certifications

    LSU Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (GME)
    Western Michigan University (SOM)
    K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre - India (SOM & GME)
    Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewoolkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewoolkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewoolkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewoolkar works at Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dewoolkar’s profile.

    Dr. Dewoolkar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Pediatric Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewoolkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewoolkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewoolkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewoolkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewoolkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

