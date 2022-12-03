Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewoolkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre - India (SOM & GME).
Helen Devos Children's Hospital Pediatric Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic35 Michigan St NE Ste 1800, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3933
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Very patient and personable
About Dr. Aditya Dewoolkar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1376893487
- LSU Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (GME)
- Western Michigan University (SOM)
- K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre - India (SOM & GME)
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Dewoolkar has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Pediatric Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewoolkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewoolkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewoolkar.
