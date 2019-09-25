Dr. Aditya Dholakia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Dholakia, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aditya Dholakia, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He is very personable. He made me very comfortable. The entire experience at his office was great. Wonderful staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1770715989
- Loyola University Medical Center,Maywood Illinois
- Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
- Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan
- Saint Louis University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Dholakia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dholakia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dholakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dholakia has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dholakia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dholakia speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakia.
