Overview

Dr. Aditya Dholakia, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Dholakia works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.