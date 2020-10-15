See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Lansdowne, VA
Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)

Dr. Dubey works at NOVA Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates - Lansdowne in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NOVA Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Associates - Lansdowne
    19420 Golf Vista Plz Ste 230B, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 517-6935
  2. 2
    Nova Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Associates
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 200, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 517-6929
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Meeting Dr. Dubey for the 1st time virtually during COVID is not the most desirable situation but he made it so easy. I had my list ready of issues and he was so good at hearing me out and off we went putting solutions in place. I did a follow up virtually with some results and then my 3rd meeting was in person - woohoo! What a wonderful practice. He and Natasha are so easy to talk to no matter how difficult conversations may be and they are understanding. If only every practice operated in this manner, people wouldn't dread the visits. My very sincere thanks to Natasha and Dr. Dubey. Please, if you think you may need to see a doctor on sleep issues, respiratory, breathing etc - just go see Dr. Dubey
    Sandy Ayoub — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. Aditya Dubey, MD

    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1922203116
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
