Dr. Aditya Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aditya Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital1500 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 542-2000
Sinai Outpatient Clinic at Sinai COmmunity Institute2653 W Ogden Ave # 33, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6702
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was so understanding, thorough with explaining things in terms I could understand. He is taking excellent care of my husband.
About Dr. Aditya Gupta, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205034105
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center - First Hill Campus
- Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
- Harlem Hosp Ctr-Columbia U
- Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps
- Delhi Public School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.