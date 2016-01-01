Overview of Dr. Aditya Jain, MD

Dr. Aditya Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center, Highland Hospital, Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at East Bay Cardiovascular & Medical Specialists in San Leandro, CA with other offices in Castro Valley, CA, Fremont, CA and Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.