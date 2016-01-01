Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aditya Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aditya Jain, MD
Dr. Aditya Jain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center, Highland Hospital, Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Aditya Jain MD Inc.1532 150th Ave, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 351-6363
George D Cowen MD Professional Corp19845 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 211, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 582-6966
California Cardiovascular Consultants2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-0222
California Cardiovascular Consultants27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 205, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 670-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
- Highland Hospital
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aditya Jain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821102641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.