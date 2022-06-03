Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aditya Mehra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aditya Mehra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Mehra works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Ocean County495 Jack Martin Blvd Ste 2, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-8899
Corporate Care500 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 370-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehra very patient/professional and takes his time going over my concerns with the health of my heart. His staff treats you with kindness/so convenient to make an appointment or even it you have to change your appointment, Dr Mehra ,my brother is now your patient and happy with your staff as well.
About Dr. Aditya Mehra, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehra works at
Dr. Mehra has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehra speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.