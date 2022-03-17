Overview of Dr. Aditya Prasad, MD

Dr. Aditya Prasad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.