Overview of Dr. Aditya Samal, MD

Dr. Aditya Samal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Jersey City Medical Center|Oschsner Clin|S.C.B. Med Coll



Dr. Samal works at Northwest Houston Cardiology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.