Dr. Aditya Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aditya Sharma, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Holiner Psychiatric Group120 S Central Expy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 742-0199
Texas Regional Heart Center4510 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 742-0199
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice pleasant doctor
About Dr. Aditya Sharma, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659410322
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University Of Virginia Health System
- King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
