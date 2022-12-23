Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedantam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD
Overview of Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD
Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI.
Dr. Vedantam works at
Dr. Vedantam's Office Locations
-
1
Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 928-1744
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vedantam?
I had accidentally came at the wrong time and the still found a way to fit me in. I was grateful- I have 3 small kids and it's hard to get to the dr. They took their time and were really respectful and kind.
About Dr. Aditya Vedantam, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851730261
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedantam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedantam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vedantam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vedantam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedantam works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedantam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedantam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedantam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedantam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.