Overview

Dr. Aditya Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Amputation Prevention Association in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.