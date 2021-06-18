Dr. Aditya Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aditya Verma, MD
Dr. Aditya Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Amputation Prevention Association5448 Avenida De Los Robles, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 624-0800
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent says it all
About Dr. Aditya Verma, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1902803372
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
